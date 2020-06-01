Home » Asia News » Man United extends Ighalo's…

Man United extends Ighalo’s loan deal until January

The Associated Press

June 1, 2020, 6:49 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Odion Ighalo will stay at Manchester United until Jan. 31 after the Premier League club announced an extension to the striker’s loan deal on Monday.

Ighalo was due to return to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua because his initial deal with United expired on Sunday.

The Nigeria international scored four goals in eight appearances for United before the coronavirus outbreak forced soccer to be suspended.

The Premier League is set to return on June 17. United also is still in the FA Cup and Europa League.

