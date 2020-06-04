Home » Asia News » 4 dead after tanker…

4 dead after tanker truck explodes on highway in China

The Associated Press

June 13, 2020, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A tanker truck exploded on a highway in China on Saturday, killing four people and injuring more than 50 others, authorities said.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the truck veered off the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway after the 4:40 p.m. explosion in Zhejiang province in eastern China. It did not say what the truck was carrying, but that rescue efforts were underway.

Some nearby residential houses and factory workshops collapsed, the Wenling city government said in a social media post.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up