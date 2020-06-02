CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Officials say some states reopened too quickly | Debates turn emotional as schools decide future
Home » Asia News » 2 Indian workers killed…

2 Indian workers killed in pharmaceutical plant’s gas leak

The Associated Press

June 30, 2020, 4:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — At least two workers were killed and four others sickened by a gas that leaked from a pharmaceutical plant Tuesday in an Indian industrial city where another fatal gas leak occurred less than two months ago.

“The fire brigade immediately reached the scene and plugged the leak,” police commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena said of the incident that occurred around 2 a.m. at the Sainor Life Sciences pharmaceutical plant in Visakhapatnam in India’s Andhra Pradesh state.

The injured workers were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Benzimedazole, a chemical compound found in many antifungal and antiparasitic drugs that contains cancer-causing benzene, was released in a gas form, Meena said.

An investigation was ordered to establish the cause of the leak.

On May, 7 another industrial accident in the same city killed 12 people, and about 1,000 others were hospitalized due to exposure from the gas in the community around a plastics factory. Styrene gas leaked from the LG Polymers’ plant in Visakhapatnam as workers restarted the plant after a six-week coronavirus lockdown ended.

The latest incident is likely to add more grist to local public demand for closure or shifting of hazardous industries outside city limits.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up