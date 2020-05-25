Home » Asia News » Japan ends coronavirus state…

Japan ends coronavirus state of emergency as it lifts restrictions in last areas including Tokyo

The Associated Press

May 25, 2020, 5:14 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Japan ends coronavirus state of emergency as it lifts restrictions in last areas including Tokyo.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

