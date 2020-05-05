5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. HONG KONG…

1. HONG KONG LEADER SAYS CIVIL RIGHTS NOT AT RISK FROM CHINA Carrie Lam says there is “no need for us to worry” over legislation proposed by China signalling its determination to take greater control of the semi-autonomous territory.

2. VIRGIN ORBIT, WE HAVE A PROBLEM A test launch by a Richard Branson company of a new rocket to put satellites into space failed off the coast of Southern California shortly after the rocket was dropped from beneath a wing of a jumbo jet.

3. MAN’S DEATH DRAWS COMPARISON TO ERIC GARNER’S DEATH IN NYC – The FBI and Minnesota agents are investigating the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody after video from a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck.

4. BLAME IT ON THE WEATHER The planned launch Wednesday in Florida of a SpaceX rocket with astronauts aboard, a first for a private company, may be delayed by unfavorable meteorological conditions.

5. TAINTED COOKIES CONVICTION A nurse at a German hospital has been convicted of causing dangerous bodily harm for twice serving homemade cookies laced with tranquilizers to her colleagues.

