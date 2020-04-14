Home » Asia News » South Korea says North…

South Korea says North Korea has fired several suspected missiles off its east coast

The Associated Press

April 14, 2020, 1:12 AM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired several suspected missiles off its east coast.

