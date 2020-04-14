SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired several suspected missiles off its east coast.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 14, 2020, 1:12 AM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired several suspected missiles off its east coast.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.