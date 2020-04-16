Proposed PGA Tour Schedule

The revised PGA Tour schedule for the rest of 2020 based on cancellations and postponements brought on by the COVID-19…

The revised PGA Tour schedule for the rest of 2020 based on cancellations and postponements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic:

Resumption of 2019-20 season

June 11-14 — Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas.

June 18-21 — RBC Heritage, Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

June 25-28 — Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

July 2-5 — Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit GC, Detroit.

July 9-12 — John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 16-19 — Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio.

July 23-26 — 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

July 30-Aug. 2 — WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

July 30-Aug. 2 — Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif.

Aug. 6-9 — PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, Daly City, Calif.

Aug. 13-16 — Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 20-23 — The Northern Trust, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

Aug. 27-30 — BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Ill.

Sept. 4-7 — Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta

Fall portion of 2020-21 season

Sept. 10-13 — Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa (North), Napa, Calif.

Sept. 17-20 — U.S. Open, Winged Food CC (West), Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Sept. 24-27 — Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits GC, Sheboygan, Wis.

Sept. 24-27 — Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales GC, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Oct. 1-4 — Sanderson Farms Championship, CC of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

Oct. 8-11 — Shriners Hospital for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas.

Oct. 15-18 — The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Nine Bridges GC, Jeju Island, South Korea.

Oct. 22-25 — ZoZo Championship, Accordia Golf Narahino CC, Chiba, Japan.

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 — WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International GC, Shanghai

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 — Bermuda Championship, Port Royal GC, Southampton, Bermuda.

Nov. 5-8 — Houston Open, Memorial Park GC, Houston.

Nov. 12-15 — Masters, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

Nov. 19-22 — RSM Classic, Sea Island GC, St. Simons Island, Ga.

Dec. 3-6 — Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

x-Dec. 3-6 — Hero World Challenge, Albany GC, Nassau, Bahamas.

x-Dec. 11-13 — QBE Shootout, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.

x-unofficial event

