LPGA Tour Revised 2020 Schedule

The revised LPGA Tour schedule for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Jan. 17-20 — Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Eun-hee Ji)

Feb. 7-10 — ISPS Handa Vic Open (Celine Boutier)

Feb. 14-17 — ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open (Nelly Korda)

Feb. 21-24 — Honda LPGA Thailand (Amy Yang)

July 15-18 — Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland CC, Midland, Mich.

July 23-26 — Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio.

July 31-Aug. 2 — ShopRite LPGA Classic, Sea View Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J.

Aug. 6-9 — The Evian Championship, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France.

Aug. 13-16 — Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland.

Aug. 20-23 — AIG Women’s British Open, Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland.

Aug. 28-30 — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle CC, Rogers, Ark.

Sept. 3-6 — CP Women’s Open, Shaughnessy Golf and CC, Vancouver, British Columbia.

Sept. 10-13 — ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Sept. 17-20 — Cambia Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 24-27 — Kia Classic, Aviara GC, Carlsbad, Calif.

Oct. 1-4 — Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Oct. 8-11 — KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Aronimink GC, Newtown Square, Pa.

Oct. 15-18 — Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai.

Oct. 22-25 — BMW Ladies Championship, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea.

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 — Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Miramar Golf and CC, New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Nov. 6-8 — Toto Japan Classic, Taiheyo Club (Minori Course), Ibaraki, Japan.

Nov. 19-22 — Pelican Women’s Championship, Pelican CC, Belleair, Fla.

Dec. 3-6 — Volunteers of America Classic, Old American GC, The Colony, Texas.

Dec. 10-13 — U.S. Women’s Open, Champions GC, Houston.

Dec. 17-20 — CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.

