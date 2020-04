BEIJING (AP) — China says its economy contracted 6.8% in the 1st quarter in its worst slump since at least…

BEIJING (AP) — China says its economy contracted 6.8% in the 1st quarter in its worst slump since at least the 1970s as coronavirus hit.

