NEW YORK (AP) — In a March 30, 2020 story about a claim by Sen. Marco Rubio that some media members couldn’t contain their glee that the United States appeared to have more coronavirus cases than China, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Rubio had not subsequently cited some examples. In a subsequent article, a headline erroneously referred to “deaths” when, in fact, the senator had said “cases” of the virus.

