5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. OBAMA ENDORSES BIDEN: Former President Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden in a video, saying his ex-second-in-command has “all the qualities we need in a president right now.”

2. FAUCI: U.S. NOT READY YET TO REOPEN ECONOMY: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the economy.

3. FIRE DANGER EASES NEAR CHERNOBYL: Ukrainian emergency officials say they have managed to put out forest fires in the radiation-contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

4. LAST SLAVE SHIP HAS NEW OWNER: A judge has granted ownership of the Clotilda, the last slave ship known to have landed in the U.S. more than 150 years ago, to the state of Alabama. The decision means the state will have final say over the wreck, which was found on a muddy river bottom near Mobile and identified last year.

5. HANK STEINBRENNER DIES AT 63: Steinbrenner was the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling shares of the New York Yankees. The team said he had a long-standing health issue.

