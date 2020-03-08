Home » Asia News » South Korea’s military says…

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile

The Associated Press

March 8, 2020, 6:58 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.

