SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 28, 2020, 7:36 PM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.