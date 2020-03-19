Home » Asia News » Olympic flame from Greece…

Olympic flame from Greece arrives in Japan for handover to Tokyo Games

The Associated Press

March 19, 2020, 10:29 PM

MATSUSHIMA AIR BASE, Japan (AP) — Olympic flame from Greece arrives in Japan for handover to Tokyo Games.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News National News Olympics Other Sports News Sports World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up