NEW DELHI (AP) — Four men convicted in gang rape and murder that shocked India in 2012 have been hanged.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 19, 2020, 8:16 PM
NEW DELHI (AP) — Four men convicted in gang rape and murder that shocked India in 2012 have been hanged.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.