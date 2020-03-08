Home » Asia News » European Tour-Qatar Masters

European Tour-Qatar Masters

The Associated Press

March 8, 2020, 12:40 PM

Sunday
At Education City Golf Course
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 7,306; Par 72
Final
x-won on fifth playoff hole
x-Jorge Campillo, Spain 66-66-67-72—271
David Drysdale, Scotland 67-69-64-71—271
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 68-69-70-65—272
Kalle Samooja, Finland 70-67-66-69—272
Jeff Winther, Denmark 66-69-65-72—272
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 70-63-69-71—273
Nino Bertasio, Italy 72-69-67-66—274
George Coetzee, South Africa 70-68-69-67—274
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-65-73-68—274
Chris Paisley, Britain 69-70-67-68—274
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 72-67-63-72—274
Gavin Green, Malaysia 70-69-71-65—275
Adrien Saddier, France 69-70-67-69—275
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 66-70-69-70—275
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-68-69-71—275
Marcus Armitage, Britain 67-71-66-71—275
Benjamin Hebert, France 67-70-72-67—276
Thomas Detry, Belgium 72-66-66-72—276
Jack Senior, Britain 69-66-68-73—276
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 68-67-66-75—276
Jason Scrivener, Australia 70-71-70-66—277
James Morrison, Britain 73-68-68-68—277
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 65-68-75-69—277
Matthieu Pavon, France 70-69-69-69—277
Matthias Schwab, Austria 70-70-67-70—277
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 66-70-70-71—277
Andy Sullivan, Britain 66-66-72-73—277
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 70-69-72-67—278
Zander Lombard, South Africa 70-69-70-69—278
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-68-73-70—278
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 69-68-71-70—278
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 71-69-68-70—278
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-66-71-71—278
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 68-70-69-71—278
Justin Harding, South Africa 70-67-70-71—278
Matthew Jordan, Britain 70-67-69-72—278
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 67-69-68-74—278
Sihwan Kim, United States 72-69-69-69—279
Jordan Smith, Britain 69-69-71-70—279
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 68-72-69-70—279
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 70-71-68-70—279
Romain Langasque, France 69-64-74-72—279
Sami Välimaki, Finland 70-71-65-73—279
Brandon Stone, South Africa 71-68-72-69—280
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 72-69-68-71—280
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 72-68-68-72—280
Renato Paratore, Italy 69-71-74-67—281
Dave Coupland, Britain 68-68-77-68—281
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 73-68-71-69—281
Steven Brown, Britain 71-70-70-70—281
Oliver Fisher, Britain 69-64-76-72—281
Oliver Farr, Wales 74-64-71-72—281
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-71-71-71—282
Ross Fisher, Britain 68-73-69-72—282
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 76-65-69-72—282
Carlos Pigem, Spain 66-71-72-73—282
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 70-71-68-73—282
Dean Burmester, South Africa 69-67-72-74—282
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 64-71-73-74—282
Antoine Rozner, France 69-69-70-74—282
Sean Crocker, United States 71-70-72-70—283
Taehee Lee, South Korea 70-70-73-70—283
Toby Tree, Britain 71-69-72-71—283
Laurie Canter, Britain 72-69-69-73—283
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 68-72-68-75—283
Julien Guerrier, France 72-69-75-68—284
Gregory Havret, France 68-71-79-66—284
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 71-69-73-71—284
Kyongjun Moon, South Korea 67-70-75-72—284
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 70-71-71-72—284
Robert Rock, Britain 72-69-68-75—284
Clement Sordet, France 72-66-74-73—285
David Horsey, Britain 69-69-74-73—285
Yassine Touhami, Morocco 68-71-71-75—285
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 72-69-73-73—287
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 74-66-72-75—287
Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Britain 72-68-72-80—292

