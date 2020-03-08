European Tour-Qatar Masters

|Sunday
|At Education City Golf Course
|Doha, Qatar
|Purse: $1.75 million
|Yardage: 7,306; Par 72
|Final
|x-won on fifth playoff hole
|x-Jorge Campillo, Spain
|66-66-67-72—271
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|67-69-64-71—271
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden
|68-69-70-65—272
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|70-67-66-69—272
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|66-69-65-72—272
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|70-63-69-71—273
|Nino Bertasio, Italy
|72-69-67-66—274
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|70-68-69-67—274
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|68-65-73-68—274
|Chris Paisley, Britain
|69-70-67-68—274
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|72-67-63-72—274
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|70-69-71-65—275
|Adrien Saddier, France
|69-70-67-69—275
|Lorenzo Gagli, Italy
|66-70-69-70—275
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|67-68-69-71—275
|Marcus Armitage, Britain
|67-71-66-71—275
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|67-70-72-67—276
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|72-66-66-72—276
|Jack Senior, Britain
|69-66-68-73—276
|Benjamin Poke, Denmark
|68-67-66-75—276
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|70-71-70-66—277
|James Morrison, Britain
|73-68-68-68—277
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|65-68-75-69—277
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|70-69-69-69—277
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|70-70-67-70—277
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|66-70-70-71—277
|Andy Sullivan, Britain
|66-66-72-73—277
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|70-69-72-67—278
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|70-69-70-69—278
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|67-68-73-70—278
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|69-68-71-70—278
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|71-69-68-70—278
|Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands
|70-66-71-71—278
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa
|68-70-69-71—278
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|70-67-70-71—278
|Matthew Jordan, Britain
|70-67-69-72—278
|S.S.P. Chawrasia, India
|67-69-68-74—278
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|72-69-69-69—279
|Jordan Smith, Britain
|69-69-71-70—279
|Sebastian Heisele, Germany
|68-72-69-70—279
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|70-71-68-70—279
|Romain Langasque, France
|69-64-74-72—279
|Sami Välimaki, Finland
|70-71-65-73—279
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|71-68-72-69—280
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|72-69-68-71—280
|Stephen Gallacher, Scotland
|72-68-68-72—280
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|69-71-74-67—281
|Dave Coupland, Britain
|68-68-77-68—281
|Haydn Porteous, South Africa
|73-68-71-69—281
|Steven Brown, Britain
|71-70-70-70—281
|Oliver Fisher, Britain
|69-64-76-72—281
|Oliver Farr, Wales
|74-64-71-72—281
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|69-71-71-71—282
|Ross Fisher, Britain
|68-73-69-72—282
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|76-65-69-72—282
|Carlos Pigem, Spain
|66-71-72-73—282
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|70-71-68-73—282
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|69-67-72-74—282
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|64-71-73-74—282
|Antoine Rozner, France
|69-69-70-74—282
|Sean Crocker, United States
|71-70-72-70—283
|Taehee Lee, South Korea
|70-70-73-70—283
|Toby Tree, Britain
|71-69-72-71—283
|Laurie Canter, Britain
|72-69-69-73—283
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|68-72-68-75—283
|Julien Guerrier, France
|72-69-75-68—284
|Gregory Havret, France
|68-71-79-66—284
|Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland
|71-69-73-71—284
|Kyongjun Moon, South Korea
|67-70-75-72—284
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal
|70-71-71-72—284
|Robert Rock, Britain
|72-69-68-75—284
|Clement Sordet, France
|72-66-74-73—285
|David Horsey, Britain
|69-69-74-73—285
|Yassine Touhami, Morocco
|68-71-71-75—285
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa
|72-69-73-73—287
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|74-66-72-75—287
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Britain
|72-68-72-80—292
