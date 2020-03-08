European Tour-Qatar Masters The Associated Press

Sunday At Education City Golf Course Doha, Qatar Purse: $1.75 million Yardage: 7,306; Par 72 Final x-won on fifth playoff hole x-Jorge Campillo, Spain 66-66-67-72—271 David Drysdale, Scotland 67-69-64-71—271 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 68-69-70-65—272 Kalle Samooja, Finland 70-67-66-69—272 Jeff Winther, Denmark 66-69-65-72—272 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 70-63-69-71—273 Nino Bertasio, Italy 72-69-67-66—274 George Coetzee, South Africa 70-68-69-67—274 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-65-73-68—274 Chris Paisley, Britain 69-70-67-68—274 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 72-67-63-72—274 Gavin Green, Malaysia 70-69-71-65—275 Adrien Saddier, France 69-70-67-69—275 Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 66-70-69-70—275 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-68-69-71—275 Marcus Armitage, Britain 67-71-66-71—275 Benjamin Hebert, France 67-70-72-67—276 Thomas Detry, Belgium 72-66-66-72—276 Jack Senior, Britain 69-66-68-73—276 Benjamin Poke, Denmark 68-67-66-75—276 Jason Scrivener, Australia 70-71-70-66—277 James Morrison, Britain 73-68-68-68—277 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 65-68-75-69—277 Matthieu Pavon, France 70-69-69-69—277 Matthias Schwab, Austria 70-70-67-70—277 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 66-70-70-71—277 Andy Sullivan, Britain 66-66-72-73—277 Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 70-69-72-67—278 Zander Lombard, South Africa 70-69-70-69—278 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-68-73-70—278 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 69-68-71-70—278 Alejandro Canizares, Spain 71-69-68-70—278 Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-66-71-71—278 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 68-70-69-71—278 Justin Harding, South Africa 70-67-70-71—278 Matthew Jordan, Britain 70-67-69-72—278 S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 67-69-68-74—278 Sihwan Kim, United States 72-69-69-69—279 Jordan Smith, Britain 69-69-71-70—279 Sebastian Heisele, Germany 68-72-69-70—279 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 70-71-68-70—279 Romain Langasque, France 69-64-74-72—279 Sami Välimaki, Finland 70-71-65-73—279 Brandon Stone, South Africa 71-68-72-69—280 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 72-69-68-71—280 Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 72-68-68-72—280 Renato Paratore, Italy 69-71-74-67—281 Dave Coupland, Britain 68-68-77-68—281 Haydn Porteous, South Africa 73-68-71-69—281 Steven Brown, Britain 71-70-70-70—281 Oliver Fisher, Britain 69-64-76-72—281 Oliver Farr, Wales 74-64-71-72—281 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-71-71-71—282 Ross Fisher, Britain 68-73-69-72—282 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 76-65-69-72—282 Carlos Pigem, Spain 66-71-72-73—282 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 70-71-68-73—282 Dean Burmester, South Africa 69-67-72-74—282 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 64-71-73-74—282 Antoine Rozner, France 69-69-70-74—282 Sean Crocker, United States 71-70-72-70—283 Taehee Lee, South Korea 70-70-73-70—283 Toby Tree, Britain 71-69-72-71—283 Laurie Canter, Britain 72-69-69-73—283 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 68-72-68-75—283 Julien Guerrier, France 72-69-75-68—284 Gregory Havret, France 68-71-79-66—284 Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 71-69-73-71—284 Kyongjun Moon, South Korea 67-70-75-72—284 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 70-71-71-72—284 Robert Rock, Britain 72-69-68-75—284 Clement Sordet, France 72-66-74-73—285 David Horsey, Britain 69-69-74-73—285 Yassine Touhami, Morocco 68-71-71-75—285 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 72-69-73-73—287 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 74-66-72-75—287 Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Britain 72-68-72-80—292