Death penalty ordered for mass killing at care home in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court sentenced a former care home employee to death Monday for killing several disabled people…

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court sentenced a former care home employee to death Monday for killing several disabled people and injuring others four years ago in the deadliest mass attack in postwar Japan.

The Yokohama District Court ordered Satoshi Uematsu, 30, to die by hanging for knifing to death 19 disabled people and injuring 24 others as well as two caregivers at the Yamayuri-en residential buildings in July 2016.

During the investigation and trial, Uematsu repeatedly said he had no regrets and was trying to help the world by killing people he thought were burdens.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.