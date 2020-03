PARIS (AP) — In a story March 9, 2020, about the upcoming Formula One season, The Associated Press erroneously reported…

PARIS (AP) — In a story March 9, 2020, about the upcoming Formula One season, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Alfa Romeo is an Italy-based team. While Alfa Romeo has roots in Italy, the team’s F1 operation is based in Switzerland.

