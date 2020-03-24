China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are lifting a lockdown in most of its virus-hit Hubei province. People who are cleared…

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are lifting a lockdown in most of its virus-hit Hubei province.

People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight Tuesday.

The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in late December, will remain locked down until April 8. China barred people from leaving or entering Wuhan starting Jan. 23 and expanded it to most of the province in succeeding days.

