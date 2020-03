The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock market plunge after fall in oil prices; Tokyo falls 6.2%, Hong Kong off 3.9%, Sydney…

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock market plunge after fall in oil prices; Tokyo falls 6.2%, Hong Kong off 3.9%, Sydney down 6.1%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.