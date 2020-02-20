Home » Asia News » Yonhap news agency says…

Yonhap news agency says South Korea has reported its first death from the new virus

The Associated Press

February 20, 2020, 3:25 AM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Yonhap news agency says South Korea has reported its first death from the new virus.

