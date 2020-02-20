SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Yonhap news agency says South Korea has reported its first death from the new virus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 20, 2020, 3:25 AM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Yonhap news agency says South Korea has reported its first death from the new virus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.