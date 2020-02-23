Home » Asia News » South Korea reports 161…

South Korea reports 161 more cases of the new virus, bringing its total to 763 cases

The Associated Press

February 23, 2020, 8:25 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reports 161 more cases of the new virus, bringing its total to 763 cases.

