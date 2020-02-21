Home » Asia News » South Korea has reported…

South Korea has reported additional 48 cases of a new virus, raising its total to 204

The Associated Press

February 21, 2020, 3:05 AM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported additional 48 cases of a new virus, raising its total to 204.

