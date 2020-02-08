Home » Asia News » Police and local media…

Police and local media say multiple people have been shot in shooting in northeastern Thailand

The Associated Press

February 8, 2020, 7:48 AM

BANGKOK (AP) — Police and local media say multiple people have been shot in shooting in northeastern Thailand.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up