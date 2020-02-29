New virus: Over 85,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named…

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

— Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths

— Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths

— Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths

— Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths

— France: 100 cases, 2 deaths

— Singapore: 98

— Germany: 66

— United States: 62 cases, 1 death

— Spain: 46

— Kuwait: 45

— Thailand: 42

— Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death

— Bahrain: 38

— Malaysia: 24

— Australia: 23

— United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death

— Canada: 20

— United Arab Emirates: 19

— Vietnam: 16

— Norway: 15

— Iraq: 13

— Sweden: 13

— Switzerland: 10

— Lebanon: 7

— Netherlands: 7

— Croatia: 6

— Oman: 6

— Austria: 5

— Israel: 5

— Russia: 5

— Greece: 4

— Mexico: 4

— Pakistan: 4

— Finland: 3

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Romania: 3

— Brazil: 2

— Denmark: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Algeria: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

— Azerbaijan: 1

— Belarus: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Ecuador: 1

— Egypt: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Iceland: 1

— Ireland: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Monaco: 1

— Nepal: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— Qatar: 1

— San Marino: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.