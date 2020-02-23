New virus has infected over 78,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 78,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named…

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 78,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,442 deaths among 76,936 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 74 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— Japan: 838 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths

— South Korea: 556 cases, 5 deaths

— Italy: 132 cases, 2 deaths

— Singapore: 89 cases

— Iran: 43 cases, 8 deaths

— United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Thailand: 35 cases

— Taiwan: 28 cases, 1 death

— Australia: 23 cases

— Malaysia: 22

— Vietnam: 16 cases

— Germany: 16

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Arab Emirates: 11 cases

— United Kingdom: 9

— Canada: 9

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3 cases

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Lebanon: 1

— Israel: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

