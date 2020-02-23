New virus has infected over 78,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 78,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:
— Mainland China: 2,442 deaths among 76,936 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
— Hong Kong: 74 cases, 2 deaths
— Macao: 10 cases
— Japan: 838 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths
— South Korea: 556 cases, 5 deaths
— Italy: 132 cases, 2 deaths
— Singapore: 89 cases
— Iran: 43 cases, 8 deaths
— United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
— Thailand: 35 cases
— Taiwan: 28 cases, 1 death
— Australia: 23 cases
— Malaysia: 22
— Vietnam: 16 cases
— Germany: 16
— France: 12 cases, 1 death
— United Arab Emirates: 11 cases
— United Kingdom: 9
— Canada: 9
— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
— India: 3 cases
— Russia: 2
— Spain: 2
— Lebanon: 1
— Israel: 1
— Belgium: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1
— Egypt: 1
