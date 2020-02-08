New virus has infected more than 37,500 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 37,500 people globally. The latest figures reported by global…

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 37,500 people globally.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Sunday in Beijing:

— China: 811 deaths and 37,198 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 90

— Singapore: 40

— Thailand: 32

— South Korea: 25

— Taiwan: 16

— Malaysia: 16

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 14

— Vietnam: 13

— United States: 12. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 11

— United Arab Emirates: 7

— Canada: 6

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— United Kingdom: 3

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.