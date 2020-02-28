New virus has infected 83,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named…

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,788 deaths among 78,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 2,337 cases, 16 deaths

— Japan: 931 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths

— Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths

— Iran: 388 cases, 34 deaths

— Singapore: 98

— United States: 60

— Germany: 53

— Kuwait: 45

— Thailand: 41

— France: 38 cases, 2 deaths

— Bahrain: 36

— Taiwan: 34 cases, 1 death

— Spain: 32

— Malaysia: 25

— Australia: 23

— United Arab Emirates: 19

— United Kingdom: 19

— Vietnam: 16

— Canada: 14

— Sweden: 7

— Iraq: 6

— Oman: 6

— Russia: 5

— Croatia: 5

— Switzerland: 5

— Israel: 4

— Greece: 4

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3

— Lebanon: 3

— Romania: 3

— Pakistan: 2

— Finland: 2

— Austria: 2

— Netherlands: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Mexico: 2

— Egypt: 1

— Algeria: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Belarus: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Norway: 1

— Denmark: 1

— Brazil: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— Azerbaijan: 1

