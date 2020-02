SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Mayor of South Korean city of Daegu urges its 2.5 million people to refrain from…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Mayor of South Korean city of Daegu urges its 2.5 million people to refrain from going outside as its virus cases spike.

