Mainland China sees slight upturn in new virus cases, death toll rises by 105 to 1,770

The Associated Press

February 16, 2020, 8:03 PM

BEIJING (AP) — Mainland China sees slight upturn in new virus cases, death toll rises by 105 to 1,770.

