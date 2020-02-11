Home » Asia News » Mainland China reports 97…

Mainland China reports 97 new deaths and a further fall in new cases of the COVID-19 virus

The Associated Press

February 11, 2020, 9:18 PM

BEIJING (AP) — Mainland China reports 97 new deaths and a further fall in new cases of the COVID-19 virus.

