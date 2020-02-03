BEIJING (AP) — Mainland China death toll from new virus rises to 425, reports 3,235 new cases for total of 20,438.
February 3, 2020, 7:04 PM
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.