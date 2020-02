Fed Cup Results

The Associated Press

WORLD GROUP Qualifiers Winners to semifinals, April 20-21 United States 3, Latvia 2 At Angel of the Winds Arena Everett,…

WORLD GROUP Qualifiers

Winners to semifinals, April 20-21

United States 3, Latvia 2 At Angel of the Winds Arena Everett, Wash. Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-2, 6-2.

Serena Williams, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

Reverse Singles

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia def. Serena Williams, United States, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4)

Doubles

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Alison Riske, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-4, 6-0.

Belarus 3, Netherlands 2

At Sportcampus Zuiderpark

The Hague, Netherlands Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 0-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles

Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Kiki Bertens and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Russia 3, Romania 2 At Sala Polivalenta Cluj-Napoca Cluj-Napoca, Romania Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Elena Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-1, 6-4.

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Jaqueline Edina Cristian, Romania, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles

Anna Blinkova and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Jaqueline Edina Cristian and Elena Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Germany 4, Brazil 0 At Costão do Santinho Resort Florianópolis, Brazil Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Teliana Pereira, Brazil, 6-3, 6-3.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Gabriela Ce, Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Reverse Singles

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Gabriela Ce, Brazil, 6-1, 6-2.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, vs. Teliana Pereira, Brazil, abandoned.

Doubles

Anna-Lena Friedsam and Antonia Lottner, Germany, def. Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-1, 6-4.

Spain 3, Japan 1 At Centro de Tenis La Manga Club Murcia, Spain Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-0, 6-3.

Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, vs. Kurumi Nara, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, vs. Misaki Doi, Japan, abandoned.

Doubles

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Lara Arruabarrena and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Switzerland 3, Canada 1 At Swiss Tennis Arena Biel, Switzerland Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 6-1, 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Viktorija Golubic and Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, vs. Bianca Andreescu and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, abandoned.

Belgium 3, Kazakhstan 1 At SC Lange Munte Kortrijk, Belgium Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Kirsten Flipkens and Greet Minnen, Belgium, vs. Anna Danilina and Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, abandoned.

Slovakia 3, Britain 1 At AXA Arena NTC Bratislava , Slovakia Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5.

Reverse Singles

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-0, 7-5.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles

Viktoria Kuzmova and Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, vs. Naiktha Bains and Emma Raducanu, Britain, abandoned.

GROUP I Europe/Africa Round Robin

Pool playoff winners promoted; pool last-place playoff loser relegated

Event A At Tallink Tennis Centre

Tallinn, Estonia

Surface: Hard-Indoor Pool A Wednesday

Croatia 2, Bulgaria 1

Thursday

Ukraine 3, Bulgaria 0

Friday

Ukraine 3, Croatia 0

Standings: Ukraine 2-0, Croatia 1-1, Bulgaria 0-0

Pool B Wednesday

Greece 2, Estonia 1

Italy 3, Austria 0

Thursday

Austria 2, Greece 1

Italy 2, Estonia 1

Friday

Estonia 2, Austria 1

Italy 3, Greece 0

Standings: Italy 3-0, Estonia 1-2, Greece 1-2, Austria 1-2.

Saturday Promotional Playoffs

Italy 2, Croatia 0

Ukraine 2, Estonia 1

Relegation Playoff

Bulgaria 2, Greece 0

Event B At Centre National de Tennis

Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Surface: Hard-Indoor Pool A Wednesday

Sweden 2, Luxembourg 1

Thursday

Serbia 2, Luxembourg 1

Friday

Serbia 2, Sweden 1

Standings: Serbia 2-0, Sweden 1-1, Luxembourg 0-2

Pool B Wednesday

Slovenia 2, Turkey 1

Thursday

Poland 2, Slovenia 1

Friday

Poland 3, Turkey 0

Saturday Promotion Playoffs

Poland 2, Sweden 0

Serbia 2, Slovenia 1

Relegation Playoff

Turkey 2, Luxembourg 0

Americas Round Robin

Pool playoff winners promoted; pool last place relegated

At Club Palestino Santiago, Chile Surface: Clay-Outdoor Pool A Wednesday

Colombia 3, Venezuela 0

Thursday

Paraguay 3, Venezuela 0

Friday

Paraguay 2, Colombia 1

Pool B Wednesday

Argentina 2, Mexico 1

Chile 3, Peru 0

Thursday

Argentina 2, Chile 1

Mexico 3, Peru 0

Friday

Argentina 3, Peru 0

Mexico 2, Chile 1

Standings: Argentina 3-0, Mexico 2-1, Chile 1-2, Peru 0-3

Saturday Promotional Playoffs

Argentina 2, Colombia 0

Mexico 2, Paraguay 1

Relegation Playoffs

Chile 2, Venezuela 1

GROUP II Europe/Africa Round Robin

Playoff winners to 2021 Group I; relegation playoff losers to 2021 Group III

At Tali Tennis Centre Helsinki, Finland Surface: Hard-Indoor Pool A Tuesday

Georgia 2, Israel 1

Tunisia 3, Moldova 0

Wednesday

Georgia 3, Moldova 0

Tunisia 2, Israel 1

Thursday

Georgia 2, Tunisia 1

Israel 3, Moldova 0

Standings: Georgia 3-0, Tunisia 2-1, Israel 1-2, Moldova 0-3

Pool B Tuesday

Denmark 2, Finland 1

Egypt 2, Portugal 1

Wednesday

Denmark 3, Portugal 0

Finland 3, Egypt 0

Thursday

Egypt 2, Denmark 1

Finland 2, Portugal 1

Standings: Denmark 2-1, Finland 2-1, Egypt 2-1, Portugal 0-3

Friday Promotional Playoff

Denmark 2, Tunisia 1

Georgia 2, Finland 1

Relegation Playoff

Egypt 2, Moldova 0

Israel 2, Portugal 0

