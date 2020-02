Fed Cup Results The Associated Press

WORLD GROUP Qualifiers Winners to semifinals, April 20-21 United States 1, Latvia 0 At Angel of the Winds Arena Everett, Wash. Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-2, 6-2. Netherlands 1, Belarus 1 At Sportcampus Zuiderpark The Hague, Netherlands Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3. Romania 1, Russia 1 At Sala Polivalenta Cluj-Napoca Cluj-Napoca, Romania Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Elena Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-1, 6-4. Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1. Germany 2, Brazil 0 At Costão do Santinho Resort Florianópolis, Brazil Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Teliana Pereira, Brazil, 6-3, 6-3. Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Gabriela Ce, Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Spain 2, Japan 0 At Centro de Tenis La Manga Club Murcia, Spain Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-0, 6-3. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-3, 6-4. Switzerland 2, Canada 0 At Swiss Tennis Arena Biel, Switzerland Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 6-1, 6-1. Belgium 1, Kazakhstan 1 At SC Lange Munte Kortrijk, Belgium Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Slovakia 2, Britain 0 At AXA Arena NTC Bratislava , Slovakia Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-2, 6-3. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5. Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.