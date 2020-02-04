Home » Asia News » Deaths from new virus…

Deaths from new virus in mainland China rise to 490, as numbers of new cases increase to 24,324

The Associated Press

February 4, 2020, 7:05 PM

BEIJING (AP) — Deaths from new virus in mainland China rise to 490, as numbers of new cases increase to 24,324.

