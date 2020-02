The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China virus death toll rises to 722, new cases increase by 3,399 to 31,774, reversing previous days’…

BEIJING (AP) — China virus death toll rises to 722, new cases increase by 3,399 to 31,774, reversing previous days’ declines.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.