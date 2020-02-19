BEIJING (AP) — China says number of new virus cases rose by just 394 from previous day, death toll rises by 114.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 19, 2020, 9:16 PM
BEIJING (AP) — China says number of new virus cases rose by just 394 from previous day, death toll rises by 114.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.