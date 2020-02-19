Home » Asia News » China says number of…

China says number of new virus cases rose by just 394 from previous day, death toll rises by 114

The Associated Press

February 19, 2020, 9:16 PM

BEIJING (AP) — China says number of new virus cases rose by just 394 from previous day, death toll rises by 114.

