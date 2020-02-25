BEIJING (AP) — China reports another 406 cases of new virus and 52 deaths, all of them in hard-hit Hubei province.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 25, 2020, 8:55 PM
BEIJING (AP) — China reports another 406 cases of new virus and 52 deaths, all of them in hard-hit Hubei province.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.