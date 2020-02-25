Home » Asia News » China reports another 406…

China reports another 406 cases of new virus and 52 deaths, all of them in hard-hit Hubei province

The Associated Press

February 25, 2020, 8:55 PM

BEIJING (AP) — China reports another 406 cases of new virus and 52 deaths, all of them in hard-hit Hubei province.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News Health & Fitness News Lifestyle News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up