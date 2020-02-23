BEIJING (AP) — China reports 409 more cases of new virus and 150 more deaths, raising toll to 2,592.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
February 23, 2020, 10:21 PM

