China death toll reaches 259; WHO warns countries to prepare

Beijing criticized Washington’s order barring entry to most foreigners who visited China in the past two weeks.

China_Outbreak_26876 In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, photo, people line up outside a fever clinic at Wuhan Union Hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The United States on Friday declared a public health emergency and took drastic steps to significantly restrict entry into the country because of a new virus that hit China and has spread to other nations. (Chinatopix via AP) China_Outbreak_64854 In this Jan. 23, 2020, photo, Gauden Galea, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative to China, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the WHO's offices in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_49448 People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_10386 A masked woman walks out of a cosmetics shop after buying face masks in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_53573 People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_16939 People queue up to buy face masks in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_04223 A woman purchases a supply of disposable face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_33366 People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_15794 People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_07362 People queue up to buy face masks in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_13314 People purchase face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_22649 People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) China_Outbreak_45300 Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Second People's Hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui Province, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Beijing criticized Washington's tightening of travel controls to bar most foreign nationals who visited the country within the past two weeks. (Chinatopix via AP) China_Outbreak_94852 Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Second People's Hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui Province, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Beijing criticized Washington's tightening of travel controls to bar most foreign nationals who visited the country within the past two weeks. (Chinatopix via AP) China_Outbreak_72901 Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Second People's Hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui Province, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The death toll in China's virus outbreak rose to 259 on Saturday and Beijing criticized Washington's tightening of travel controls to bar most foreign nationals who visited the country within the past two weeks. (Chinatopix via AP) North_Korea_China_Outbreak_80947 State Commission of Quality Management staff in protective gear disinfects a ground transportation area at the Pyongyang Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, Feb., 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) North_Korea_China_Outbreak_12419 State Commission of Quality Management staff armed with protective gear and disinfectant, prepare to check the health of travelers arriving from abroad at the Pyongyang Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, Feb., 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) North_Korea_China_Outbreak_32768 State Commission of Quality Management staff in protective gear and disinfectant prepare to check the health of travelers arriving from abroad at the Pyongyang Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, Feb., 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) Germany_China_Outbreak_74283 A slogan to support the Chinese city of Wuhan is displayed on an advertising board during the Table Tennis German Open mixed final between China's Liu Shiwen and Xu Xin and Japan's Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani in Magdeburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP) Germany_China_Outbreak_75444 Red Cross employees stand in front of the building on the grounds of the barracks Südpfalz of the German Federal Armed Forces in Germersheim, Germany, Saturday, Feb.1, 2020. A plane from China is expected at Frankfurt Airport in the course of the day. Passengers will be briefly looked after there and then taken by bus to Germersheim. For the incubation period of about 14 days they are to be quarantined here. (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP) India_China_Outbreak_54584 An Indian army soldier hands out face masks to colleagues, as Indians who arrived from Wuhan are taken to a quarantine facility, at the airport in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. A plane carrying Indians from Wuhan landed Saturday in New Delhi. The government said they would be quarantined for two weeks in a facility set up in a nearby city, Manesar. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi) Bangladesh_China_Outbreak_16072 Buses move in a row carrying Bangladeshi citizens who were brought back in a special aircraft from Wuhan, at the airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2010. A special flight brought 312 Bangladeshis back from Wuhan, including eight who were hospitalized with high temperatures. The government says about 5,000 Bangladeshis study in China. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon) Bangladesh_China_Outbreak_64021 Bangladesh citizens, who were brought back in a special aircraft from Wuhan, ride a bus at the airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2010. A special flight brought 312 Bangladeshis back from Wuhan, including eight who were hospitalized with high temperatures. The government says about 5,000 Bangladeshis study in China. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon) Sri_Lanka_China_Outbreak_24710 Sri Lankan air force officers, in protective gear, engage in disinfection procedures after a charted aircraft carrying Sri Lankan students evacuated from Wuhan province in China landed at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Airport in Mattala, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Dilip Nuwan Jayasekera) APTOPIX_China_Outbreak_27137 People wear face masks as they leave a Walmart grocery store in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for"domestic outbreak control" if the disease spreads in their countries. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) APTOPIX_China_Outbreak_26086 People wear face masks as they shop at a grocery store in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for"domestic outbreak control" if the disease spreads in their countries. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Indonesia_China_Outbreak_57718 A security guard stands near a Batik Air jetliner parked on the tarmac before its departure to China at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The government-chartered jet departed Jakarta on Saturday to evacuate 250 Indonesian nationals from Wuhan. (AP Photo/Fadlan Syam) Indonesia_China_Outbreak_55720 A Batik Air jetliner is parked on the tarmac before its departure to China at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The government-chartered jet departed Jakarta on Saturday to evacuate 250 Indonesian nationals from Wuhan. (AP Photo/Fadlan Syam) China_Outbreak_25383 A customer wears a face mask as she leaves a Walmart grocery store in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for"domestic outbreak control" if the disease spreads in their countries. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) China_Outbreak_22216 A woman wears a face mask as she shops at a grocery store in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for"domestic outbreak control" if the disease spreads in their countries. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) China_Outbreak_54416 A woman wears a face mask as she weighs produce at a grocery store in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for"domestic outbreak control" if the disease spreads in their countries. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) China_Outbreak_34602 A security guard takes a customer's temperature at the entrance to a grocery store in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for"domestic outbreak control" if the disease spreads in their countries. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) China_Outbreak_67118 A woman wears a face mask as she pushes a bicycle along a street in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for"domestic outbreak control" if the disease spreads in their countries. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) China_Outbreak_19889 'A man wears a face mask as he rides an escalator at a grocery store in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for"domestic outbreak control" if the disease spreads in their countries. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) APTOPIX_China_Outbreak_42024 A woman wears a face mask as she shops at a grocery store in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. China's death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for"domestic outbreak control" if the disease spreads in their countries. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_83772 A worker cleans a window of a jewelry shop as people queue up to buy face masks in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen over 250 and a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Germany_China_Outbreak_23382 Ambulances and police cars stay next to an airplaine of the German air force with from China evacuated Germans aboard after its arrival at the Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_66309 Hong Kong hospital workers attend a vote for a strike, to demand closure of border with mainland China in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China has moved to lock down at least three big cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Italy_China_Outbreak_34172 A tourist, part of a group coming from Shanghai, China, wears a mask as she visits Rome's ancient Colosseum, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Italy banned all flights coming from and going to China as European countries have stepped up their response to the new virus that has sickened thousands of people in China and reached 19 other countries. Italy has reported two cases. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Bangladesh_China_Outbreak_53532 Bangladesh Army soldiers wear protective gear before receiving citizens who were brought back in a special aircraft from Wuhan, at the airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2010. A special flight brought 312 Bangladeshis back from Wuhan, including eight who were hospitalized with high temperatures. The government says about 5,000 Bangladeshis study in China. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon) North_Korea_China_Outbreak_47250 State Commission of Quality Management staff in protective gear carries a disinfectant pray can as they continue to check the health of travelers in foreign countries and inspect and quarantine goods being delivered via the borders at the Pyongyang Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, Feb., 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) India_China_Outbreak_05662 Indians who arrived from Wuhan are transported in a bus to a quarantine facility, at the airport in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. A plane carrying Indians from Wuhan landed Saturday in New Delhi. The government said they would be quarantined for two weeks in a facility set up in a nearby city, Manesar. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi) APTOPIX_Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_70868 A woman a boy purchase face masks in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen over 250 and a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) APTOPIX_Hong_Kong_China_Outbreak_00949 Two girls with face masks ride the subway in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen to 259 and a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) China_Outbreak_47885 In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people wearing face masks walk past buildings lit up with slogans of encouragement in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The United States on Friday declared a public health emergency and took drastic steps to significantly restrict entry into the country because of a new virus that hit China and has spread to other nations. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP) China_Outbreak_95139 This Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc. shows a construction site for a field hospital to treat patients from a deadly virus outbreak, in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP) ( 1 /46) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads in their countries.

Beijing criticized Washington’s order barring entry to most foreigners who visited China in the past two weeks.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced similar measures Saturday, following Japan and Singapore.

South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens out of Wuhan, the city at the center of an area where some 50 million people are prevented from leaving in a sweeping anti-virus effort. The evacuees went into a two-week quarantine. Indonesia also sent a plane.

The number of confirmed cases in China rose to 11,791, surpassing the number in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome. The virus’ rapid spread in two months prompted the World Health Organization on Thursday to declare it a global emergency.

That declaration “flipped the switch” from a cautious attitude to recommending governments prepare for the possibility the virus might spread, said the WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea. Most cases reported so far have been people who visited China or their family members.

The agency acted out of concern for poorer countries that might not be equipped to respond, said Galea. Such a declaration calls for a coordinated international response and can bring more money and resources.

WHO said it was especially concerned that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.

“Countries need to get ready for possible importation in order to identify cases as early as possible and in order to be ready for a domestic outbreak control, if that happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.

On Friday, the United States declared a public health emergency and President Donald Trump signed an order barring entry to foreign nationals who visited China within the last 14 days, which scientists say is the virus’ longest incubation period. The restrictions don’t apply to immediate family of American citizens and permanent residents.

China criticized the U.S. controls and “unfriendly comments” that Beijing was failing to cooperate.

“Just as the WHO recommended against travel restrictions, the U.S. rushed to go in the opposite way. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that despite the emergency declaration, there is “no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade.”

Meanwhile, iPhone-maker Apple announced Saturday that it was closing all of its 42 stores as well as its corporate offices in mainland China, one of its largest markets, until Feb. 9.

The ruling Communist Party postponed the end of the Lunar New Year holiday in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, for an unspecified “appropriate extent” and appealed to people there to stay home.

Another locked-down city in Hubei, Huanggang, on Saturday banned almost all residents from leaving their homes in the most stringent controls imposed yet. The government said only one person from each household would be allowed out to shop for food once every two days.

“Others are not allowed to go out except for medical treatment, to do epidemic prevention and control work or to work in supermarkets and pharmacies,” it said in an announcement.

China’s anti-disease controls started with the Jan. 23 suspension of plane, bus and train links to Wuhan, an industrial center of 11 million people. The lockdown has spread to surrounding cities.

The holiday, China’s busiest annual travel season, ends Sunday in the rest of the country following a three-day extension to postpone the return to factories and offices by hundreds of millions of workers. The official Xinhua News Agency said people in Hubei who work outside the province also were given an extended holiday.

The party decision “highlighted the importance of prevention and control of the epidemic among travelers,” Xinhua said.

Beginning Sunday, the United States will direct flights from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened. Those returning from Hubei province will be subject to a 14-day quarantine. On Saturday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services for the possible use of military facilities to accommodate 1,000 people who may have to be quarantined upon arrival from overseas.

American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair and Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific have canceled or cut back service to mainland China. Vietnam suspended all flights to China. Delta Air Lines said Saturday that it was accelerating plans to suspend its flights between the U.S. and China, with the last flight from China now leaving Sunday.

The U.S. order followed a travel advisory for Americans to consider leaving China. Japan and Germany also advised against nonessential travel to China. Britain did as well, except for Hong Kong and Macao.

Countries including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, South Korea and Turkey all evacuated some citizens from China on Saturday. The Kremlin said Russia would use its air force planes starting Saturday for evacuations.

Germany’s defense minister said a plane carrying 128 passengers, most of them German citizens, was refused permission to land and refuel in Moscow due to what the Russians said was lack of capacity. The military transport plane had to divert to Helsinki before it landed in Frankfurt. None of the people aboard was suspected of infection but they all will be quarantined at a military base for two weeks as a precaution, according to the German Foreign Ministry.

At least 24 countries have reported cases since China informed WHO about the new virus in late December.

Australia, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Vietnam all reported new cases Saturday. Spain confirmed its first case — a German man who had close contact with an infected person in Germany and then traveled to the Canary Islands with friends. Four friends who were hospitalized with him have not shown symptoms.

Both the new virus and SARS are from the coronavirus family, which also includes those that cause the common cold.

The death rate in China is falling, but the number of confirmed cases will keep growing because thousands of specimens from suspected cases have yet to be tested, WHO’s Galea said.

“The case fatality ratio is settling out at a much lower level than we were reporting three, now four, weeks ago,” he said.

Although scientists expect to see limited transmission of the virus between people with family or other close contact, they are concerned about cases of infection spreading to people who might have less exposure.

___

Associated Press writers Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi, Tong-hyung Kim in Seoul, South Korea, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Hau Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam, Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Bharatha Mallawarachi in Colombo, Sri Lanka, contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.