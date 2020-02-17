Home » Asia News » China reports 1,886 new…

China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98 amid report 80% of cases have been mild

The Associated Press

February 17, 2020, 7:16 PM

BEIJING (AP) — China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98 amid report 80% of cases have been mild.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up