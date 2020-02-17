Home » Asia News » Beijing postpones major auto…

Beijing postpones major auto show in latest event canceled or delayed because of virus outbreak

The Associated Press

February 17, 2020, 9:26 PM

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing postpones major auto show in latest event canceled or delayed because of virus outbreak.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News Business & Finance Lifestyle News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up