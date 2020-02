The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — US Consulate in epidemic-stricken city of Wuhan chartering flight Tuesday to evacuate personnel, some private citizens.

BEIJING (AP) — US Consulate in epidemic-stricken city of Wuhan chartering flight Tuesday to evacuate personnel, some private citizens.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.