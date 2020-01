TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Red-hot lava gushes from Philippine volcano after eruption that forced villagers to flee and shut down…

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Red-hot lava gushes from Philippine volcano after eruption that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s airport.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.