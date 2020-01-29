New virus infects more than 7,700 in China, other countries

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 7,700 people in the mainland and more than a…

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 7,700 people in the mainland and more than a dozen other countries.

Some details on cases confirmed as of Thursday morning in Beijing:

— China: 7,711 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has eight cases and Macao has five. Nearly all of the 170 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where the illnesses began in December.

— Thailand: 14

— Singapore: 10

— Taiwan: 8

— Japan: 11

— Malaysia: 7

— Australia: 7

— United States: 5, 2 in southern California and 1 each in Washington state, Chicago, and Arizona.

— South Korea: 4

— France: 4

— Germany: 4

— Canada: 3

— Vietnam: 2

— United Arab Emirates: Unspecified number of cases in one family.

— Nepal: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

