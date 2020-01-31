Home » Asia News » Japanese Foreign Ministry urges…

Japanese Foreign Ministry urges citizens not to travel to China because of new, fast-spreading virus

The Associated Press

January 31, 2020, 12:47 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Foreign Ministry urges citizens not to travel to China because of new, fast-spreading virus.

