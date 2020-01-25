BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong declares virus emergency, closes schools for two more weeks after Lunar New Year holiday.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 25, 2020, 4:46 AM
BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong declares virus emergency, closes schools for two more weeks after Lunar New Year holiday.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.