LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials in Los Angeles County confirm another U.S. case of new virus from China.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 26, 2020, 2:00 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials in Los Angeles County confirm another U.S. case of new virus from China.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.