Death toll in new China virus outbreak in mainland China rises to 132, cases increase to 5,974

The Associated Press

January 28, 2020, 7:12 PM

BEIJING (AP) — Death toll in new China virus outbreak in mainland China rises to 132, cases increase to 5,974.

