BEIJING (AP) — Death toll in new China virus outbreak in mainland China rises to 132, cases increase to 5,974.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 28, 2020, 7:12 PM
BEIJING (AP) — Death toll in new China virus outbreak in mainland China rises to 132, cases increase to 5,974.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.