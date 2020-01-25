Home » Asia News » Death toll from virus…

Death toll from virus outbreak in China rises to 56 with a total of 1,975 cases reported

The Associated Press

January 25, 2020, 8:28 PM

BEIJING (AP) — Death toll from virus outbreak in China rises to 56 with a total of 1,975 cases reported.

